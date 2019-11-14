SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Senate has put the finishing touches on and passed legislation to cap insulin copays at $100 for a 30 day supply.
It is now headed to Governor JB Pritzker.
The measure is sponsored by Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill). Manar was able to get the measure through the General Assembly in 10 legislative days and credits a grassroots effort in getting it passed.
The House passed the bill on a 100-13 vote. Among the lawmakers voting against it were Republican State Reps. Dan Caulkins, (R-Decatur) and Brad Halbrook, (R-Shelbyville).
Pritzker said in a release on Thursday afternoon he will sign the bill.