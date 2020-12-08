ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker explained Tuesday the many steps being taken to ensure safety before the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the public.
The governor referenced analysis released Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the Pfizer Bio-N-Tech vaccine. It found the candidate offers people some protection with the first dose and nearly full protection with the second dose, according to NBC News.
When a person takes Pfizer's vaccine, they will need to take two doses spaced three weeks apart. There are apparent benefits after just the first dose, the analysis said, with effectiveness of over 50 percent about a week after it is taken.
The overall effectiveness of the vaccine appears to be the same for all age groups, racial and ethnic minorities, along with those who have underlying conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, the analysis found.
The newly-released report included analysis from both federal regulators and Pfizer on the latest Phase 3 clinical trial data. It will be used to help the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), which will meet Thursday and vote on whether it will advise the FDA to grant emergency use authorization of the vaccine in the United States.
After talking about this report from the FDA, Pritzker mentioned how research into coronaviruses has been happening for decades. He said global researchers jumped immediately on how to use vaccine technology to approach COVID-19 after the pandemic began.
Vaccines are tested on in labs and on animals long before they reach humans, Pritzker said, and clinical trials begin after the vaccine passes safety protocols. Institutional review boards extensively review everything when human trials start.
"These independent scientists review a trial before it begins and periodically as it occurs with a sole focus on protecting the rights and welfare of the human participants," Pritzker said.
In Phase 1 trials, volunteers who have not had any past COVID-19 exposure take part. Pfizer had a larger than normal group of 195 people in the trial.
Half of the participants get a placebo and the other half gets one of two vaccine candidates. Effectiveness in terms of immune response and side effects is evaluated, and Pritzker said no participants recorded any serious adverse side effects.
When it moved on to Phase 2, Pifzer had 40,000 participants making up a more diverse group. Early results in the next phase, or Phase 3, showed an effectiveness rate of 95 percent from two doses in preventing symptomatic COVID-19.
In terms of a timeline for the vaccine arriving in Illinois, Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Tuesday the state expects to get a shipment of vaccines in during the week of Dec. 14 and each week after, should the FDA approve the Pfizer candidate. The first shipment is expected to include 109,000 doses, with 23,000 going directly to Chicago and 86,000 going statewide outside of the city.
The FDA is scheduled to vote on approval of a second COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Moderna on Dec. 17.
Click here for more details from Pritzker, which WAND-TV reported Friday, about the timeline for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.