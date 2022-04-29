(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker joined leaders from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to highlight the opening of the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund which provides up to $30,000 for homeowners who have fallen behind on their house payments due to the pandemic.
The free assistance fund will provide $309 million to cover housing costs like past due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent HOA or condo association fees.
Homeowners can find more information on the program at www.illinoishousinghelp.org.
This program is funded federally through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.
“More than 5,000 homeowners struggling to make ends meet have applied for assistance, and I want Illinoisans to know there is still mortgage assistance available for several thousand more,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “A good life, a good job, the ability for kids to focus in their classrooms — it all starts with having a roof over your head. And we know that especially for families of color, maintaining home ownership can be a way to a better path for you so build up personal assets and open up more doors for your children. It’s crucial that we protect family stability from getting washed away by the pandemic.”
“Housing is a right, not a privilege. Illinois was among the first in the nation to aid families struggling to hold on to this right during a housing crisis exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This program continues our focus on providing resources where needed and putting families first."
“We know that families across Illinois are still facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want everyone to know that housing help is here,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “If you are behind on your mortgage, don’t wait to act. If approved, the assistance is provided as a grant, which does not need to be repaid, so we encourage all struggling homeowners to apply for this grant today.”
When applying, homeowners should also have the following documentation on-hand:
· Proof of identification, including but not limited to a driver’s license, state ID, permanent residency card or other form of ID.
· Proof of household income, including but not limited to tax returns, pay stubs, or
other documentation.
· Proof of occupancy, including but not limited to a bank statement, cell phone bill,
credit/debit card statement, or other documentation.
· Proof of ownership, including but not limited to a property tax bill, property deed,
or other documentation.
· Delinquency statement, including but not limited to a mortgage statement,
property tax statement, insurance statement, or HOA/Condo Association
statement.
For renters who are struggling to make their monthly payments, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is currently accepting applications for emergency rental assistance. Households looking for assistance should contact an IDHS Service Provider Agency and ask about rental assistance. Provider Agencies will help determine eligibility and assist with the application process.
