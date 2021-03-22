(NBC CHICAGO) - Governor JB Pritzker said Monday that Illinois is moving "rapidly" toward the "Bridge Phase" of the state's reopening plan, on track to potentially move into the new phase within days.
Pritzker unveiled the Bridge Phase last week, announcing new metrics and guidelines that will allow for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations during a transitional period between the current Phase 4 and before a full reopening in Phase 5.
In order to reach the Bridge Phase, 70% of residents 65 and older statewide must have received their first dose of the vaccine, with no increase in COVID-19 metrics like hospital admissions and more.
Pritzker said Monday that about 64% of the senior population in Illinois has been vaccinated.
"We're at about 64% of our 65 and older population getting vaccinated. We'll be moving to the Bridge Phase when we get to 70% and I think you've seen that we're adding about 1% of the 65 and over population every day," Pritzker said. "So rapidly we're moving toward the next phase."
Here's a look at what changes from the current Phase 4 to the Bridge Phase:
Dining
Phase 4:
Seated areas: Patrons ≥ 6 feet apart; parties ≤ 10
Standing areas: 25% capacity
Bridge Phase:
Seated areas: Patrons ≥ 6 feet apart; parties ≤ 10
Standing areas: 30% capacity indoors; 50% capacity outdoors
Health and fitness
Phase 4:
50% capacity
Group fitness classes of 50 or fewer indoors or 100 or fewer outdoors *
Bridge Phase:
60% capacity
Group fitness classes of 50 or fewer indoors or 100 or fewer outdoors
Offices
Phase 4:
50% capacity
Bridge Phase:
60% capacity
Personal care
Phase 4:
50% capacity
Bridge Phase:
60% capacity
Retail and service counter
Phase 4:
50% capacity
Bridge Phase:
60% capacity
Amusement parks
Phase 4:
25% capacity *
Bridge Phase:
60% capacity *
Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events
Phase 4:
15 people per 1,000 sq. ft. *
Bridge Phase:
30 people per 1,000 sq. ft. *
Flea and farmers markets
Phase 4:
25% capacity or 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft.
Bridge Phase:
Indoor: 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft.
Outdoor: 30 people per 1,000 sq. ft.
Film production
Phase 4:
50% capacity
Bridge Phase:
60% capacity
Meetings, conferences and conventions
Phase 4:
Venue with capacity < 200 persons: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity *
Venue with capacity ≥ 200 persons: Lesser of 250 people or 25% capacity *
Bridge Phase:
Lesser of 1,000 people or 60% capacity ^
Museums
Phase 4:
25% capacity
Bridge Phase:
60% capacity
Recreation
Phase 4:
Indoor: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity
Outdoor: Maximum groups of 50; multiple groups permissible
Bridge Phase:
Indoor: Lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity
Outdoor: Maximum groups of 100; multiple groups permissible
Social events
Phase 4:
Indoor: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity *
Outdoor: Lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity *
Bridge Phase:
Indoor: 250 people
Outdoor: 500 people
Spectator events (ticketed and seated)
Phase 4:
Indoor venue with capacity < 200 people: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity *
Outdoor venue or indoor venue with capacity ≥ 200 people: 25% capacity *
Bridge Phase:
60% capacity
Theaters and performing arts
Phase 4:
Indoor venue with capacity < 200 persons: Lesser of 50 or 50% capacity
Outdoor venue or indoor venue with capacity ≥ 200 persons: 25% capacity *
Bridge Phase:
60% capacity
Zoos
Phase 4:
25% capacity
Lesser of 50 or 50% at indoor exhibits
Bridge Phase:
60% capacity
COVID-19 metrics will be considered over a 28-day monitoring period before the state can advance to the next phase. The current monitoring period began when all regions of the state moved into Phase 4.
To move to Phase 5, the state must reach a 50% vaccination rate for residents age 16 and over and meet the same metrics and rates required to enter the transition phase, over an additional 28-day period, state officials said.
The state could be forced to revert back to an earlier phase if, over the course of 10 days, the state experiences an increasing trend in COVID-19 and COVID-like illness hospital admissions, a decrease in ICU bed availability, an increase in the mortality rate, and an increasing case rate, Pritzker said last week.
