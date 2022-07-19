SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19.
He received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing after being notified of several close contacts testing positive.
The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid.
He will be working from home.
The Governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted.
