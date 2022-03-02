ILLINOIS (WAND) - Lawmakers representing Illinois gave their reactions Wednesday to a federal indictment against Michael Madigan.
Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, was charged with 22 counts in the indictment, including charges of racketeering and bribery, per The Associated Press. He was previously speaker of the Illinois House and served in that role for decades, becoming the longest-serving state House speaker in modern American history.
He was implicated in a bribery scheme involving ComEd, which is the largest electric utility in Illinois. Court filings said ComEd admitted it exchanged jobs and contracts for associates of a person named "Public Official A" in exchange for favorable treatment in regulatory rules that impacted it. Madigan was later identified as the named public official.
In August of 2020, ComEd agreed to pay $200 million in a settlement. The agreement did not stop any individual from facing criminal charges.
Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement saying Madigan "must be held accountable." He said the following:
"An indictment of this magnitude is a condemnation of a system infected with promises of pay-to-play, and the era of corruption and self-dealing among Illinois politicians must end. The conduct alleged in this indictment is deplorable and a stark violation of the public’s trust. Michael Madigan must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
"Ultimately, every person in elected office is responsible for doing the right thing – and not lining their own pockets. I am fully committed to eradicate the scourge of corruption from our political system, and today’s indictment is an important step in cleaning up Illinois. I have faith that our justice system will help restore the public’s trust in government.
"When I ran for office, I made clear that I would be beholden to no one, and that I would serve the best interests of the people of Illinois. I have upheld that vow. For the past three years, my administration has made clear that such abuses will not be tolerated, and we’ve tightened our ethics laws. I will continue to work with the General Assembly to restore the public’s trust."
In addition to the governor, Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy released a statement:
“For many years, Illinois Democrats across the state – from Governor JB Pritzker on down – supported, enabled, and kissed the ring of Mike Madigan as he built a corrupt state government that served to enrich his allies and special interests while Illinois crumbled. Illinois is a diminished state and a laughing stock for the rest of the nation because Mike Madigan cared more about holding on to power than serving the interests of its citizens - and because elected Democrats across the state supported him.
"The Illinois Republican Party is committed to exposing and defeating every last Democrat still around that accepted Madigan’s money, voted Madigan’s way, or defended him as the leader of their party. The list of those needing to be held accountable for what happened is long, and it starts with Gov. JB Pritzker.”
More statements came from lawmakers.
“These are obviously disturbing allegations," said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park). I have confidence in our system of justice. Like everyone else, I will be watching to see how this unfolds.”
“Illinois deserves better. This is another chapter in the sad story of corruption that has pervaded every corner of the state that was touched by Mike Madigan and his Democrat enablers and has dismantled true democracy in Illinois," said Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. "Today, the same Democrats who empowered Madigan are still blocking real ethics reform just like they blocked the Special Investigating Committee that was created to get to the bottom of Madigan’s corrupt activities.”
