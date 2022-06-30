(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of Hershel "Woody" Williams.
Williams was the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. He died Wednesday at 98 years old.
Flags will be flown at half-staff from Friday through July 3.
