Urbana, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and local officials like State Senator Paul Faraci and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin stopped by the Beckman Institute of Technology on Monday to celebrate the first day of classes.
In his speech, Pritzker touched on topics like what the Map Grant Program or the Aim High Program has done for students from different economic backgrounds.
“That Map Grant Program has increased by 75% just since I took office four and a half years ago, and our Aim High Program has nearly doubled making it possible for students from low-, moderate-, and middle-income families to get a degree tuition and fee free,” said Pritzker.
Mayor Marlin said residents should welcome students with open arms as the semester continues.
“The U of I is in the heart of our community economically, emotionally, physically, and this is our largest employer but it defines our community so yes it’s a big deal for Urbana,” said Marlin.
Pritzker also touched on enrollment rates throughout the country.
“Across the nation, college first-year enrollment went down 2.4%, but not here in Illinois," stated Pritzker. "You students were chosen for admission to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign from among a record-breaking number of applicants this year.”
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.