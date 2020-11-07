(WAND) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a Facebook post.
The Governor says he looks forward to working with the projected president-elect to build a better future for Illinois and the nation.
"Replacing the worst president our country has ever seen, Joe Biden is a good, decent and empathetic man who comes with a national plan to address the pandemic and economic crisis. I'm confident that his leadership will unite Americans to save lives and livelihoods," said Pritzker.
In his post, he also recognized the historic role of Vice president-elect Kamala Harris. "As Vice President, Kamala Harris will be the first woman, first Black person and first South Asian American person to serve in the role. Her accomplishment and passion will inspire generations of women and girls — demonstrating that there are no limits on their potential."
"We have a lot of work to do to heal the deep divisions in our country and provide a steady hand in the most powerful positions in the United States and the world. I have no doubt that these two honest and caring people are the right team for the job," said Pritzker.
