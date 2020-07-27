ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Quincy Monday morning giving an update on COVID-19 cases in Adams County.
The seven day rolling average for the state of Illinois is 3.7 percent. In Region 3, which includes Adams County, the rate is 3.8 percent. Adams is one of four counties that have been put on a warning level.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
"What's happening here is alarming," Pritzker said. He said if the infection rate continues to get out of control, the state will have to impose additional mitigations to slow the spread of the virus.
"Wearing a mask is like wearing a seat belt," the governor added. "It's required, and it saves lives."
He urged people to continue to wear masks, even if they travel to neighboring states with less stringent restrictions and requirements.
"This is our moment to pull together... to protect the progress Illinois has made... to keep our friends, families, and neighbors healthy."
