SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Governor Pritzker signs off on Senate Bill 2803 Friday morning, which will pay off $4.1 billion in debt and saves taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments.
SB2803 builds on Governor Pritzker’s commitment that working families see the benefits of federal recovery fund dollars through responsible fiscal management, the Back to Business support program, workforce development, rental relief, childcare support, rebuilding Main Streets, public health projects including vaccination clinics, jumpstarting capital projects and infrastructure jobs, rejuvenating the tourism industry and investing in violence prevention.
“Today we mark yet another milestone in getting Illinois’ fiscal house in order — paying down $4.1 billion in debt for health insurance, college programs, pensions and unemployment,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These actions are saving Illinois taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments and reducing the burden that would fall onto businesses and workers over the next decade. Democrats in the General Assembly are overcoming the difficult circumstances of our past and putting working families first.”
“The Civic Federation commends the Governor and other state leaders for moving to further reduce the State’s outstanding labilities and thereby improve its financial condition,” said the Civic Federation in its Illinois FY23 Analysis and Recommendations Report. “Illinois is now in a position where it can make plans to support budgetary stability, including increasing budgetary reserves and avoiding future bill backlogs.”
This legislation delivers on key priorities laid out in the Governor’s budget proposal, including multiple recommendations from the just-released Civic Federation report:
- $2.7 billion to support small business balance sheets through assisting the unemployment insurance trust fund
- $898 million in legacy debt for state employee health insurance – money that previous administrations have punted from one budget to the next.
- extra $300 million payment to our state’s pension funds, which will reduce liabilities by $1 billion between now and 2045
- More than $200 million to pay off College Illinois, the 1990s prepaid tuition program for Illinois families that has been on the verge of insolvency for years. This one-time payment will save taxpayers $75 million in unnecessary costs over the remaining life of the program.
“We are continuing our responsible use of federal dollars by providing $2.7 billion in tax relief to businesses and benefit protections for workers,” said Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park). “At the same time, our investments in college savings, health insurance and the retirement security of teachers, prison guards, state troopers and university workers will again demonstrate strength through stability for the hard-working people of our great state.”
“This General Assembly has made a firm commitment to paying down debt,” said Assistant Majority Leader Senator Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago). “By dedicating $2.7 billion to the unemployment trust fund, we are not only doubling down on that commitment, we are protecting employers from higher taxes and employees from benefit cuts.
With our budgets balanced and our bills paid, Illinois is on its best fiscal footing in years,” said Assistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman (D-Belleville). “This legislation builds on that incredible progress, paying off billions in debt, some of it many years-old, and leaving our state better off for future generations.
“At a time when Illinois families are experiencing rising costs in their everyday lives, it’s never been more important to put the interests of taxpayers first – and that’s what Democrats in the statehouse did today,” said Assistant Majority Leader Elizabeth Hernandez (D-Cicero). “We’re paying off $4.1 billion now, saving hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and putting Illinois families first.”
Officials say with a functionally non-existent Rainy-Day Fund, Illinois was the only state to have to borrow $3.2 billion from the federal government in the early days of the pandemic, ensuring a steady stream of critical functions and supplies, like PPE at hospitals.
The Governor ensured the prompt repayment of the debt back nearly 2 years early, saving taxpayers $82 million in interest costs, and has proposed dedicating nearly $1 billion to rebuilding the Rainy-Day fund across two fiscal years to prepare the state for any future emergency.
The Civic Federation also announced its support for the Governor’s proposed contributions to the Budget Stabilization Fund as “a prudent and sustainable use of higher-than-expected revenues.”
