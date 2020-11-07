CHICAGO, Ill (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and his staff test negative for COVID-19 after exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Governor’s office announced Friday, the Governor and his staff were possibly exposed to the virus at a meeting Monday.
The Governor and staff took PCR tests Friday and received negative results. This is the second negative test result for the Governor and staff after they underwent their weekly test on Wednesday.
Per the CDC, the Governor and staff who attended the meeting, are not considered close contacts because they met with the individual prior to 48 hours before symptom onset. Following CDC guidance, the Governor and staff will not be required to quarantine for 14 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.