SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and all close contacts will be self-isolating for two weeks after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member was tested on Wednesday during weekly testing for the governor's office and was negative.
After experiencing symptoms, the staff member was tested again Monday and confirmed as positive.
The staffer attended events with the governor on Wednesday in Chicago, Thursday in Marion, and Sunday in Marseilles.
Both the governor and the staffer were wearing masks during their interactions.
The staffer has been interviewed and a contact tracing effort is underway to make sure all close contacts are notified.
Event organizers at each event have been contacted about the positive test.
Governor Pritzker and all close contacts will self-isolate for 14 days. All staff who report to the office are being tested and must test negative before returning back to the office.
On Monday, all samples that were ran to test for the virus came back negative.
The governor will still hold regular COVID-19 press briefings which you can watch by clicking HERE.
