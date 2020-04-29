CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker's office responded to a second lawsuit filed against him over the statewide stay-at-home order.
"This callous disregard for science, reason, and the value of human life will be settled by the courts," Pritzker's press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement.
"The governor is focused on the statewide response to COVID-19, an effort that is not just legal, but is keeping people safe and saving lives," Abudayyeh's statement continued.
Rep. John Cabello, a Republican from the Rockford area, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Winnebago County Circuit Court, records show.
According to the lawsuit, Cabello said "all citizens similarly situated are being irreparably harmed each and every day they continue to be restricted to their home and limited in their activities" under the order.
Cabello is seeking an injunction stopping Pritzker and any other state officials from enforcing the stay-at-home order or issuing any new orders, the suit says.
State Rep. Darren Bailey also filed a lawsuit last week. On Monday a judge ruled in favor of Bailey.
"Enough is enough!" Bailey said in a statement. "I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”
Pritzker filed a notice of appeal Monday aimed at overturning the ruling by a judge in southern Illinois' Clay County, which exempts Bailey from abiding by the restrictions of the order. That ruling only applies to Bailey, but Cabello's lawsuit was filed Wednesday "on behalf of all citizens of the State of Illinois similarly situated."
Pritzker's lawsuit says he is appealing to the Illinois Supreme Court.
"Representative Bailey’s decision to go to the courts is an insult to all Illinoisans who have been lost during this COVID-19 crisis. It’s a danger to millions of people who might get ill because of his recklessness," Pritzker said of the first lawsuit on Monday. "Disasters don’t evaporate on a 30-day timeframe. Legislators took this into account when they wrote this law. We will fight this lawsuit to the furthest means possible."
NBC Chicago contributed to this report.
