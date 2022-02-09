CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker talked about a plan to boost college tuition assistance in a visit to the University of Illinois.
At the U of I, he discussed a proposal to increase Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants to $600 million, which is a one-year $122 million increase. The funding would cover up to 50 percent of tuition for public university students.
"The more doors we can open to higher education, the more brilliant and innovative minds join the ranks of our top tier research institutions like the one we're standing in right here, which will continue to put Illinois on the map for entrepreneurship, technology, and so much more. That's a tradition worth sustaining," said Pritzker.
A U of I student told WAND News the grants help ease some pressure he feels so he can focus on education.
"Being from a low socioeconomic status often made me question how I would achieve that next step. The map grant has taken away much of the stress of how I would be able to afford attending college, and i'm thankful to have a considerable portion of my schooling paid for by this grant," the student said.
Students can apply for these grants by submitting a FAFSA application. Grants are distributed based on the needs of each student.
Click here for more information on MAP grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.