CHICAGO (WAND) - On Friday Governor JB Pritzker said he will sign an executive order to lift the stay-at-home restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for more than two months due to the ongoing pandemic.
The new order comes on the same day Illinois, except for Chicago, entered Phase 3 of Pritzkers statewide reopening plan.
Under Phase Three, restaurants are allowed to reopen for outdoor dining as are state parks, non-essential manufacturers and non-essential retailers.
The new executive order, called the Community Recovery Order, still requires limits of groups to 10 people or fewer and mandates other mitigation practices including social distancing and wearing face coverings in public.
Additionally, the governor was expected to extend the state's ban on residential evictions, moratorium on utility shut-offs and suspension on repossession of vehicles to protect people from the "financial challenges COVID-19 has brought on."
However, Pritzker warned residents that the coronavirus is "still out there, and is still dangerous."
"As we take our next step forward, and especially as we begin to safely reopen meaningful swaths of our economy, we have to continue to look out for each other," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.