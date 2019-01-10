SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -The Illinois Governor's Mansion received a LEED Silver designation from the U.S. Green Building Council.
The designation follows a full $15 million privately-funded renovation.
It addresses categories related to sustainability, energy efficiency, green cleaning, and air quality.
"Achieving LEED Silver certification is an accomplishment of which the entire state can be proud," said Mrs. Rauner, who spearheaded the renovations when she served as chairwoman of the nonprofit, privately funded Illinois Governor's Mansion Association. "Our mission to fully renovate the 'People's House' has come to fruition, focusing on history and art while preserving the Mansion for future generations. We accomplished that while utilizing the existing structure and materials, taking advantage of its existing urban site, and selecting sustainable and energy efficient products available from all over Illinois."
Steps taken included replacing all plumbing fixtures with water saving fixtures, converting light fixtures to LED lamping and replacing or rebuilding existing air handling units to achieve lower energy use while providing better comfort.
LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a green building rating system.
"Achieving LEED Silver certification for the Illinois Governor's Mansion, a 163-year-old National Register property, completed a successful renovation and delivered an energy efficient landmark building to the citizens of Illinois," said mansion lead architect and president of Vinci Hamp Architects, Philip Hamp.