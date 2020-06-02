SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill Tuesday that will allow the sale of cocktails by bars and restaurants with liquor licenses through pickup service and delivery.
"Restaurants and bars are beloved businesses in so many of our communities and also some of the hardest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic," Pritzker said. "This legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors once more."
Illinois joins 34 other states in enacting this policy.
Cocktails must be in a sealed, labeled container with a tamper-evident cap or seal by an employee who is over the age of 21 for delivery. They can only be delivered after an employee verifies the age and intoxication level of the consumer.
The bill also delays late fees and license fees for liquor licenses for businesses and establishes automatic liquor license renewal approval and extension for any license holder whose business has been suspended in any capacity due to COVID-19.
The late filing fee waiver applies for six months, and the license extensions lasts for 120 days after the latter of:
- The day the region moves to Phase 4, or
- The day after the expiration of the latest executive order that limits or interrupts business, or
- the day after the expiration of any rules from DPH or other agencies
The bill takes effect immediately.
