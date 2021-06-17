SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed the Fiscal Year 2022 Illinois budget into law.
The governor signed Senate Bill 2017, the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Implementation Act, and the certification of the General Assembly's concurrence on Senate Bill 2800, which is the state's spending plan. The FY22 General Funds budget plan reflects $42.3 billion in base spending, the governor's office said.
The governor had issued an amendatory veto of the spending plan earlier during the week of June 14 because the language did not have proper effective dates. Changes were then approved by the General Assembly.
“By signing the state budget today, Illinois is taking a giant step forward, toward true fiscal stability,” said Pritzker. “We balanced the 2022 fiscal year budget independent of the American Rescue Plan, by working together with tireless lawmakers who went up against the challenges of a global pandemic and passed a budget that meets the moment. Together, we are putting Illinois on the right track.”
Click here for more information from the governor's office about what is included in the budget.
