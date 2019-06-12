SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill expanding abortion rights in the state of Illinois has been signed into law.
The Reproductive Health Act was signed into law Wednesday morning by Governor JB Pritzker.
The law makes abortion a fundamental right.
It makes law language less restrictive and requires abortion coverage from private health insurance companies if they cover different pregnancy-related benefits.
"I'm signing the Reproductive Health Act into law, making Illinois the most progressive state in the nation for women's reproductive rights," Governor Pritzker tweeted Wednesday morning.
The bill removes restrictions on late term abortions and criminal penalties for physicians who perform them. It repeals both the state's Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act and the Illinois Abortion Act of 1975.
NBC Chicago reports Republicans in Illinois have argued that language such as the definitions of fetal viability, along with the responsibility of doctors in deciding if an abortion is medically needed, would be widened by the bill to the point where late-term pregnancy terminations that aren’t medically needed become expanded by a large degree.
The law takes effect immediately.