DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Small business owners may want to think twice if they plan on opening their establishments before their designated phase.
Defying Gov. JB Pritzker's executive order could result in an arrest or a hefty fine. The state could revoke a business's liquor license or impose a closure order by IDPH.
This would apply to any business that opened prematurely after numerous warnings and cease and desist letters. Pritzker described how it would be a financial hit for business owners. However, under the revised version of the emergency rule, disobeying it would be considered a violation of the Department of Public Health Act. Thus, the punishment would be a Class A misdemeanor.
"Law enforcement can issue a citation to the business," Pritzker said during Monday's new briefing.
Doing so makes police liable to enforce violations. Including restaurants and bars, this rule applies to gyms, salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors. The governor said other states have similar enforcement tools.
The emergency rule could stay in effect for 150 days, or until October, but Pritzker said the entire state is expected to move to phase three in less than 11 days. Pritzker said enforcing this rule applies to the one percent of businesses that choose not to wait it out.
"We don't want to pull licenses, we don't want to shut a business down," the governor said.
The new rule will be discussed at the joint commission on administrative rules meeting on May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.