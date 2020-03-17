DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several schools across the state are closed but many will begin grab and go meal pickups.
The Decatur Public School District will offer the service from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at grab and go stations.
The stations are:
- MacArthur High School
- Eisenhower High School
- Stephen Decatur Middle School
- Hope Academy
Superintendent Paul Fregeau said these are unprecedented times and the district wants to make sure all students have what they need.
All DPS staff will continue to get paid through March 30.