DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur seniors will soon be able to pick up a box lunch in an initiative sponsored by Eagle Ridge of Decatur.
The program will be offered starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 18. Senior citizens will be able to pick up a lunch at the Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, which is located at 1430 N. 22nd St.
Each prepared lunch will have a sandwich, chips and a dessert.
Participants must be at least 55 years old. Lunches are free, but organizers said the Senior Center would appreciate donations.
People must call the Senior Center at (217)429-1239 by Sept. 15 to make a lunch reservation.
