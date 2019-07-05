SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's been a little over a year since Cadet Class 128 started its journey through the Illinois State Police Academy.
WAND has followed them all the way, so we caught up with one trooper to see how it feels to finally be patrolling the roads.
After graduating in December, the cadets had to go through 14 weeks of field training, something Trooper James Dierkes just completed in May.
"You really learn the meat and potatoes of how to do police work," Dierkes said. "If I was going to join an law enforcement agency, plain and simple, you're going to join the best."
During this training, Dierkes says he learned what it truly meant to be a trooper, from learning the geography of his district to spotting criminal activity.
"Learning the area, the back roads, what shortcut gets you here and you know, speeds, seatbelts and cell phones," Dierkes said. "You're in the car by yourself now. The big eye in the sky is watching you, kind of following you around here and there, and you don't know where they are. They just show up."
Although Dierkes says the academy was not an easy six months, he has some advice for upcoming cadets.
"One of those Sundays you're going to think, 'am I doing the right thing'. We lost 20 in my class," Dierkes said. "We started with 79 and ended with 59. You just cant quit."
Currently, Cadet Class 129 is in session. They will graduate in October. ISP is scheduled to have another class start in October after Class 129 graduates.