CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - It's been a couple of years since federal student loan payments have been put on pause, but soon that will be coming to an end.
"Signing into that would be my first step. It's been since college, I haven't even looked at my bill. Don't really want to but I know what it is and what I would have to do," said Demi Ramirez, college graduate.
As of right now, payments are set to resume September 1st, and many aren't prepared. Here's what people need to keep in mind to begin preparing.
"To start with a written budget, and I know that's probably not the first thing you're drawn to, but having a written budget in place helps you map out all of your monthly expenses," said Justine Nelson, Founder of Debt Free Millennials.
Those who attended college during the high peak of COVID are worried. Some aren't financially prepared, and now inflation making things harder.
"I know how it is straight out of college, and what entry level positions pay. Especially with my career in the past, it's not high. There's not many cuts you can afford to make. And the inflation rate as we know is increasing, which will not work in our favor, but I'll have to do what I have to do," said Ramirez.
"For those gen-z who are just graduating from college and getting started with their careers, they're going to be really focusing on making sure they're paying those higher rents, utilities, groceries and gas," said Nelson.
They're hoping President Joe Biden extends the pause, just so people can get back on their feet.
"Like I mentioned before, if they do extend this period of loan forgiveness, I'd be very grateful. I'm sure a lot of students will as well," said Ramriez.
