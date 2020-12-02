DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Millikin University nursing student will graduate in mid-December and head to the Intensive Care Unit at Decatur Memorial Hospital to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Hailey Quinlan will graduate Dec. 13 and pursue her career at Decatur Memorial Hospital as an Intensive Care Unit nurse.
The graduate said this year was challenging as a nursing student because of the pandemic, but felt navigating it is much like being a nurse, which is adapting to changes.
"It's been really hard, but I feel like that is a part of nursing," she said. "You adapt and make changes."
Quinlan said she got interested in the heath care field after seeing her dad suffer a cardiac medical emergency. She explained after seeing the doctors and nurses help, she felt that was something she wanted to pursue into the future.
"It's a small world, because I end up now working with the physician that put the stint in my dad," she said.
Memorial Health System affiliate Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Sharon Norris said it makes her excited to learn about young, eager nurses like Quinlan.
"You know we were in a nursing shortage before the pandemic and now that we are in the pandemic our needs have intensified for nurses and health care workers, so it's really exciting," Norris said.
Quinlan is expected to work with COVID-19 patients and others who are in serious condition needing help.
"It's so important that we are there for them and making sure that these patients are comfortable," she said.
In addition, Quinlan has a master's degree in exercise physiology with a focus on cardiac rehab.
