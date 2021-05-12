DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A grain truck carrying chicken feed has over turned in Decatur.
The truck over turned on the ramp to South Franklin Street from East Lake Shore Drive. The Decatur Police Department tells WAND News the ramp and surrounding street will be shut down for hours as crews work to remove the truck and chicken feed from the road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
A WAND News crew on the scene observed someone being placed on a stretcher. An ambulance took that person from the scene to a hospital.
This is a developing story.
