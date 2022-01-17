(WAND)- At the age of just 13, Yolanda Renee King is well on her way to becoming a prominent activist as she celebrates today, following in her grandfathers footsteps.
NBC news reports, the granddaughter of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, Yolanda is using her voice this MLK Day to call attention to the importance of voting rights, and why younger generations should be involved with the fight.
Yoland told NBC, “My family and I have been working on getting two major bills passed that can make it easier for people to vote, because one of the fundamental rights is the right to vote. Everybody needs to have access to voting,” she said.
The young activist is certainly no stranger when it comes to public speaking, with appearances on stage at the 2018 March For Our Lives student-led demonstration in Washington, D.C., talking about gun control, as well as speaking out about racial equality on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2020.
Yolanda states “MLK Day is not a day off, but instead, it should be treated as a day on. It’s a day of service.”
While most spend the holiday off from work, or rather just reflecting on her grandfather’s life, she said, there are more impactful ways to spend the holiday.
“I think that instead of idolizing my grandfather, pick a service project and do something to help the community,” Yolanda continued. “It could be something as simple as picking up trash around your neighborhood park.”
According to NBC, Yolanda will be reflecting on the holiday herself and speaking at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 18.
