GLADSTONE, Ore. (WAND) — A Oregon grandfather decided to do something special for his grand kids this holiday season. He hopes the gift can be used or years to come.
“Every year, we make a big deal and every week coming into Christmas, advent, every week we give them a gift,” explained Doug Hayes, who is a grandfather to 10 grandchildren.
This year’s gift is not one you can put under the tree. Instead, Hayes wanted to do something different.
Hayes decided to get his grandchildren a bus. And the moment they got it was all captured on cell phone video.
Hayes told KGW-TV he got the bus so he could drive the kids to school every morning.
“I thought, 'gee whiz, maybe there's some way that I can give them a memory that will last all their life,'” Hayes explained.
The children all go to a small Christian school that doesn’t have a bus, so it was big surprise for the kids to see.
“It was a big surprise,” one grandkid explained.
“I was really stunned. I never expected him to buy a bus,” Haye’s grandson Christian Hayes agreed.
The bus is named the “Grandfather Express.”
Hayes hopes the gift will give the kids some unique memories they won’t forget.
“Well, there is a sense of pride and excitement, I thought, 'who does this? This is crazy,'” Hayes said. “So, we're so excited about it, and it's something that we are hopeful they'll carry into their lives.”
The kids will get their first ride when school starts back up in January.