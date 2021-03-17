GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WAND) - Grandview's village president and clerk have both resigned from office.
Resignation letters were sent on March 3 to Village Attorney Don Craven. Village President Rick Larson and and Village Clerk Sabrina Nudo are the people who left their posts.
Reasons were not given in resignation letters, which WAND News obtained from Craven.
Both letters are attached to this story in a PDF document.
