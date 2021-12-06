DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Land of Lincoln Credit Union provided the City of Decatur a grant for housing rehabilitation program.
On Monday, LLCU presented a check for $20,000 to the City of Decatur. The grant funds will further supplement funds that the city is receiving through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
The grant money will be used to invest in community revitalization efforts, like developing affordable housing, providing housing vouchers, providing services to address homelessness, providing residential counseling and providing housing navigation assistance.
LLCU has provided the grant money to kick-off the Housing Rehabilitation Program. This program will remove unhealthy or hazardous housing conditions in low and moderate income areas. It will encourage residents to improve their homes. In addition to, helping to preserve existing housing.
“This partnership with the City of Decatur has been in the works for quite some time and we are so excited to be rolling it out to the community,” stated Robert Ares, President and CEO of Land of Lincoln Credit Union. “Our most important mission at LLCU is Education. Educating members of the community in financial matters in hopes of guiding them toward a healthy financial situation, one that includes achieving goals like being debt-free, having a strong credit score, and becoming a homeowner. This partnership with the City will be a strong catalyst toward finding a very appropriate avenue to work toward this mission.”
LLCU will also be an active partner in providing financial counseling and education to community members participating in the program.
