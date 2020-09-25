SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crimes awarded a grant to the Illinois State Police to combat human trafficking in central Illinois.
Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) said this grant will better equip the region to respond to the crisis of human trafficking.
"Just a few short weeks ago in Georgia, and elsewhere, we saw many human trafficking victims found," Davis said. "This isn't just relegated to those areas, it's relegated to places like central Illinois."
According to ISP, the state is ranked ninth in the nation for human trafficking.
"[Human trafficking] is a major problem, not just in urban areas, but also rural America," Davis said.
In a statement to WAND News, Illinois State Police said Chicago and Rockford are two major human trafficking hubs, not only in the state but the nation. Outside of that area, officials said there is little information available on human trafficking.
Grounds of Grace is a Springfield nonprofit organization that assists survivors of trafficking. The director, Dana Pfeiffer, said human trafficking happens everywhere.
"It has gone into more of the rural areas, because they can get away with it," Pfeiffer said. "Ninety percent of our clients have been human trafficked below the Chicago area. They've come from central as well as southern Illinois."
Davis said he didn't realize the extent of human trafficking until his first term in Congress.
"I met a human trafficking victim, Aubrey Lloyd," Davis said. "Aubrey told me how she was a teenager, getting straight A's, had a bad night with her mother and (went) to a friend's house. She didn't know her friend's parents were human traffickers."
When Davis met Lloyd, he said his perspective changed.
"I sat next to her during this meeting we had, and she had a tattoo on the back of her ear. It was a number," Davis said. "What she told me was that's what the human traffickers did to their victims. They branded them with a number, so they'd know who they were if they tried to change their appearance."
That's why Davis helped award a $1 million grant that will be shared between ISP and the Center for the Prevention of Abuse.
"It's going to stay in central Illinois," Davis said. "It's going to be used to identify human trafficking victims, to investigate and make sure we have the boots on the ground to be able to go save any individual who unfortunately is stuck as a human trafficking victim."
ISP officials told WAND News many agencies in rural areas do not have the resources to handle large investigations. They said this grant will give them the tools to help free victims from the captivity known as human trafficking.
"This is one of the most evil things happening in our country right now," Davis said. "We have to do what we can, in a bipartisan way, to make sure there are no more Aubrey Lloyd's, not just in Illinois, but (in) the rest of the country."
According to ISP, the Central Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force was formed in 2017. The 40 agencies and 85 members of the task force are the only ones serving the central Illinois region.
