DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council will vote on a grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation to help revitalize the Johns Hill Neighborhood on Monday.
The grant of up to $1,247,262 would go towards a three phase project in the neighborhood. It includes a 24-square block area bounded by MLK Jr. Drive, East Wood Street, East Cantrell Street and South Jasper Street.
City leaders say the area is in the city's "target zone" for the revitalization project already in the works. "All of it is inside the city’s urban core; and the proposed project scope is compatible with the neighborhood revitalization “framework and roadmap” set forth by the City Council in 2019," the city council packet said.
Below is the three phase project and how the money will be spent:
Phase One: Applying the second $1 million grant made by the HGB Foundation to the city in 2019, concentrate city actions to demolish and clear abandoned and debris-effected tracts in this 24-square block area, and simultaneously accelerate acquisition of Macon County Trustee lots and other foreclosure lots into city ownership, along with other delinquent and/or abandoned lots in this area (so long as no residents are involuntarily relocated/dislocated).
Phase Two: Rebuild the public infrastructure in this 24-square block area. This will include streets, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, street lighting, allies, surveillance cameras and some underground utilities that may be disrupted by surface infrastructure work. The city and the HGB Foundation also envision including a public-private tree program in this phase, whereby trees are planted on public right-of-ways and on adjoining privately owned front yards—but only where the property owners desire front yard trees.
Phase Three: Construction (and possibly rehabilitation) of moderate-income housing appropriate to the neighborhood that helps attract residents and additional investment into the neighborhood—most of it on vacant in-fill tracts and lots voluntarily acquired by, or donated to, the city (or other entities partnering with the city during Phase One).