MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – A $125,000 grant will support a Piatt County program in the fight against drug use by minors.
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced the money will go to the Piatt County Mental Health Center’s I.M.P.A.C.T Coalition. Funds are coming from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) in a Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant.
A press release from Davis’ office said the DFC program is meant to help communities as they mobilize individuals and organizations to stop substance abuse by America’s youth.
“The administration and staff at the Piatt County Mental Health Center do a tremendous job in providing treatment and services to those suffering with substance abuse and mental health issues,” said Davis. “I’m proud to see the organization awarded these funds, which will allow them to continue building on the life-saving work and treatments they provide for some of the most vulnerable members of the region.”
Tony Kirkman, executive director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center, said he believes the funding can make a local difference.
“Through their partnership and with the collaboration of many local business and social service leaders, we are looking to positively impact the community of Monticello through many alcohol and substance use prevention strategies in the upcoming years,” he said.
“In order to create safe and healthy places for the next generation to grow up, we must break through to our children now and educate them about the dangers of substance use,” said ONDCP Director Jim Carroll. “The Drug-Free Communities, administered by our office across the United States, are proven prevention programs tailored to do just that by meeting the local prevention needs in each community. The Trump Administration will continue expanding the number of community-based coalitions dedicated to the critical mission of stopping substance use among our youth before it starts.”