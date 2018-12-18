DECATUR, IL (WAND) - Lake Land College to offer Grant Writing 102 Course.
The two day course will be taught by Fielding Jesreel who has worked in the grants field since 2013 and has raised more than $15 million for non profits.
Participants will learn how to write a "fundable" grant application based on sound research practices. They will learn how to draft an application, explore common questions, and critique other applications.
The Grant Writing 102 course will meet Wednesday, February 27, 2019 and Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days with lunch provided.
The cost is $425 with sessions to be held at the Workforce Development Center room 101 at 305 Richmond Ave East, Mattoon. Register at https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/ Or call Jackie Wake at 217-234-5087.