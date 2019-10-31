ILLINOIS (WAND) – Federal funding of over $3 million meant to help first responders coming to central Illinois.
The announcement of $3,219,693.36 for fire departments and districts came from U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL). The money is coming through the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.
A press release said the AFG program looks to provide first responders with needed emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles and training “in an effort to create safer, more prepared communities”.
“Firefighters risk their lives and run toward danger when others run away,” Duckworth said. “We owe it to them to make sure they have the best equipment and training, and I'm proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this funding to help ensure our firefighters have the resources they need to keep their communities in central Illinois area safe.”
The following departments and districts in central Illinois will receive part of a $2,058,128.16 pot for fire prevention and training efforts:
- Ashmore Fire Protection District: $83,142.85
- City of Bloomington: $118,028.57
- City of Charleston: $82,909.09
- City of Danville: $251,700.00
- City of Decatur: $80,931.81
- City of Hillsboro: $136,761.90
- City of Taylorville: $2,727.27
- City of Witt: $59,190.47
- City of Champaign: $272,311.81
- Dora Township Fire Protection District: $214,285.71
- Girard Fire Protection District: $117,142.85
- Grant Park Fire Protection District: $80,952.38
- Limestone Fire Protection District: $19,619.04
- Morrisonville Palmer Fire Protection District: $18,666.66
- Raymond Community Fire Protection District: $17,952.38
- Raymond-Harvel Area Ambulance Service: $18,952.38
- University Of Illinois: $429,043.47
- Village of Manteno: $53,809.52
A total of $1,161,565.20 will go to departments and districts as part of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program to sure they “are able to meet their respective staffing needs and improve overall preparedness”:
- Dwight Fire Protection District: $283,000
- Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District: $200,000
- Washington Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad: $678,565.20
The AFG program has given about $7.1 billion in grants to first-responder groups since the 2001 fiscal year. FEMA administers the grants with the help of the U.S. Fire Administration.