TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said all lanes on Interstate 57 near Tuscola are back open after a grass fire caused delays.
According to Illinois State Police, a grass fire along Interstate 57 near milepost 216, 4 miles north of Tuscola, closed the right lane. As of 5:50 p.m. Friday, all lanes were opened back up, but traffic is moving slowly.
