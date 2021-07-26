DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A 4-month-old Decatur baby is battling for his life. Grayson Smith has spent the majority of his life in a hospital bed because of a rare heart defect.
"The poor kid has been through much," Grayson's mother Lauren Winters said.
Grayson was born on March 29, but his life was in danger before it ever began. At 24 pregnants, doctors told Grayson's parents there was something wrong with his heart.
"He had a big hole in his heart and his arch was split into two," Grayson's mother said. "He went into a heart block and he needed a pacemaker."
Grayson's parents sought for answers from several doctors. Weeks later, Grayson was diagnosed with an Interrupted Aortic Arch -- a rare heart defect that only impacts two cases per 100,000 live berths.
"The last four months we thought it was going to be just one surgery and now it's about to be 7," Grayson's mom said.
The heart defect has caused breathing problems for Grayson -- He was home for just three days before more cardiovascular issues forced him back to the hospital. On July 19, Grayson nearly lost his life.
"On monday he coded, he was in my hands one minute and then he was gone the next," Grayson's mom said. "It was the worse thing I have ever seen in my life -- they had to do chess compressions on my baby because his heart stopped. No parent should ever have to go through that."
Somehow, through all the procedures, all the scares and close calls: Grayson still finds himself clinging to survival through a ventilator tube.
"He's so strong, he's stronger than me that's for sure," Grayson's mother said. "If I could trade places with him I would in a heartbeat. I hope we can look back at this and say "remember that time you went through open heart surgery?"
That day may come soon. Grayson's family received great news -- He will soon undergo a tracheostomy. Doctors say the procedure will give Grayson the best chance at a normal life.
"He has a heart defect and that does make him any different than us," Grayson's mom said. "It doesn't change who he is and it won't change how he lives his life. He's a fighter and he's going to keep fighting and we're going to get through this. It's hard right now, but we're going to get him home."
You can follow Grayson's progress on his facebook page called Grayson's Heart Journey.
