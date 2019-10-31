SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are displaced after a grease fire in a Springfield apartment.
Firefighters told WAND-TV the fire happened Thursday at a residence in the 1100 block of N. 2nd St. Crews responded at 8 p.m. and had the fire out within five or 10 minutes of their arrival.
Crews had cleared the scene when the station called for information at 9:20 p.m.
There were no injuries in the fire as everyone escaped, Fire Chief Allen Reyne said, but the apartment took significant damage. Two other units had water damage.
Authorities are continuing to investigate a cause Thursday night.