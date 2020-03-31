LEROY, Ill. (WAND) - The "Great Bear Hunt" happened in LeRoy last week.
Mayor Steve Dean said a retired teacher contacted him on Facebook with the idea of doing a bear hunt around town. He then encourage residents to put a bear up in a window or on the porch for families to spot on a walk around town.
"We started with a few bears, then all of a sudden there were bears everywhere," Dean said.
Eight grader Oscar Wahls said his family found over 300 bears around town.
"This is something we did as a family," Wahls said.
Mayor Dean knew some families around town were getting bored after being inside all day. That's why he sent out the message to the LeRoy community to ask families to put bears out for the hunt.
"We were very claustrophobic," said Ashlie Marcy, who is a mom and the school librarian. "We were starting to climb the walls and when Mayor Dean put out we were going to do a bear hunt, (the kids) found every stuffed animal they had and put them out on the porch."
It was an activity for everyone to enjoy. Families were seen walking, riding bikes and even driving around town to find all of the bears.
"It gives us something to go out and have fun and we don't have to plan it as parents," said Marcy. "I'm able to see my students and they are able to see their friends from a safe distance and the kids in the community are just outside having fun, enjoying the weather, but still staying safe."
Mayor Dean said he's planned an Easter egg hunt around town next and had some other ideas brewing as long as the stay-at-home order is in effect.