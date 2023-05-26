(WAND) - Great weather is expected across Central Illinois for Memorial Day weekend.
After a chilly start Friday with widespread 40s, it'll warm into the upper-70s this afternoon with abundant sunshine. Tonight will be another chilly one with lows in the 40s to around 50°.
Plenty of sunshine this weekend will help warm us a few degrees into the low-80s for highs and 50s for lows.
Clouds will be on the increase Sunday and Memorial Day. Monday's highs will be in the mid-80s.
It turns hot by Tuesday through the end of next week with highs around 90°.
Only isolated storms are possible later Wednesday and Thursday. The drought situation is worsening again across Central Illinois.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
