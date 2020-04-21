DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Greater Decatur Black Chamber is hosting an essay contest for seniors.
To enter, seniors at MacArthur, Eisenhower, St. Teresa and LSA can submit a three minute video of them discussing what graduation means to them, how COVID-19 effected their plans, and what goals and steps they are going to do to achieve their goals.
Videos can be submitted to greaterdbcc@gmail.com. The videos will be shared on the chamber's Facebook page and which ever video has the most shares will be the winner.
The deadline to submit videos is May 31 and a winner will be announced on June 14.
First place will get $500 and the runner up will get a care package.