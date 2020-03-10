PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - The Greater Peoria Honor Flight has postponed upcoming spring flights due to concerns over COVID-19, known as the coronavirus.
Spring flights to Washington, D.C. are being pushed back.
The board of directors and the medical team doctors released a statement Tuesday stating:
"We have taken into consideration the safety and health of our aging and sick Veterans when making this decision. Honor Flight trips include constant handshakes and hugs by appreciative Americans throughout the day and evening. As much as we are disappointed to make the flight postponement decision, the valuable cargo we carry on these flights- the veterans, guardians and volunteer team, is our first priority. All of our Veterans scheduled to go in the Spring have been contacted and each of them were very understanding and in agreement with our decision."
Flights that were set for April 28 and May 28 are postponed.
Fall flights are still scheduled for September 8, 24, and October 13.
