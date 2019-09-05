SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff and the Lincoln Land Chapter A.B.A.T.E are warning people of the consequences of blowing grass clippings on roadways and the danger it causes for motorcyclists.
It is part of a new safety awareness campaign, the groups are calling it the "green ice" effect. Sangamon County Sheriff, Jack Campbell, says "green ice" happens when the grass clippings get between the tire and the road and cause a motorcycle driver to lose control. Campbell says this can happen with bicyclists also.
Campbell says by blowing grass clippings back into the ditch or yard you can prevent a tragedy. Not only that but it is against Illinois law to blow clippings into the road.