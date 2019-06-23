DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Interested in working on that green thumb? Check out the Macon County Garden Walk Sunday!
It's a self-guided tour of seven different local gardens, and a fundraiser for the Macon County Master Gardeners. Master Gardeners promote education about horticulture all over the state.
WAND-TV caught up with Master Gardener Paul Foster, who shares his favorite part about his craft.
“The greatest thing about gardening,” Foster says, “Is it teaches people a lot about life. So much dies in it and so often, but it goes on, and that's the beauty of creation. It goes on, and on, in gardening. I think it's a great program."
The Garden Walk is happening Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Decatur. It's $12 dollars for tickets for adults, and the event is free to those 12-years-old and younger.
The tour kicks off at the St. Mary’s Day Care Center Garden.