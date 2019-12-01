(WAND) - Consumers may think they're avoiding the Black Friday rush by waiting for Cyber Monday, but you may have to battle a bunch of bots for that hot item.
Up to 97 percent of all online traffic to regular login pages this holiday shopping week comes from bots, largely operated by organized gangs of cyber criminals, according to estimates by cyber security from Radware.
The bots fill out online forums and swift through retail sites faster than a regular person can. They find the best deals before you have even filled your cart up. The items are then sold for a higher price on third-party sites.
The cyber thieves also crack into accounts, drain accounts of rewards and other digital currency, conduct credit card fraud, and more, said Ron Winward, a Radware spokesman.
On a normal shopping day, humans outnumber bots on login pages by two to one. On the days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, bots outnumber humans 20 to 1.