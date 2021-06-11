LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois grocery store was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning.
Chief Bob Dunovsky, Lincoln Fire, told WAND News a passerby saw the flames coming from the IGA Grocery Store and called 911 just before 4 a.m.
Fire officials reported heavy fire coming from the store font. A WAND News crew on scene reported the store front is completely charred and the contents inside are destroyed.
Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, but the business will be closed for an extensive time, the chief shared with WAND News.
WAND News spoke with the owner who said he plans to have the business up and running in the next 30 to 60 days.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal Office is taking lead on the investigation to find out how the fire started.
