SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — State and city officials gathered at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport today to break ground on a new facility for Illinois National Guard's 183rd Wing.
Right now, around 70 airmen working in the Civil Engineering Squadron are spread out at seven different buildings. The new complex will allow them to work together, as well as address some security concerns.
According to the Illinois National Guard, three of the seven buildings do not comply with federal anti terrorism and force protection standards. All seven of the buildings have high operating and maintenance costs as well.
"This new complex will be more energy efficient, and lower maintenance costs, so taxpayers will get more for their money in their investment," said Senator Dick Durbin. "It's going to demonstrate how the 183rd is going to be ready to serve the new callings and the new challenges ahead."
Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher says she believes the building will be beneficial for recruitment as well.
"Everybody's having a hard time finding people who want to work for them and the US military is no different," said Buscher. "So with improving their buildings, their facilities out here, their footprint, by bringing new technology in is going to help them with recruitment with our younger individuals to enter into the Air National Guard here in the 183rd."
The new building will by 24,000 square feet. The project is expected to cost $13.4 million dollars in federal funding, and will take two years to complete.
