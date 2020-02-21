LAS VEGAS - A group released pigeons after gluing tiny Make America Great Again hats to their heads this week.
NBC News reports it is a sarcastic statement of loyalty to President Donald Trump and a mock protest of Nevada's Democratic presidential caucuses.
The group calls itself P.U.T.I.N., Pigeons United To Interfere Now. They set the pigeons loose Thursday.
"P.U.T.I.N. have used their pigeons to launch a one of a kind aerial protest piece in response to the arrival of the 2020 Democratic Presidential hopefuls," according to a group statement. "The release date was also coordinated to serve as a gesture of support and loyalty to President Trump."
25 pigeons were released, 24 of them wearing hats and one wearing a Trump-style wig.
Mariah Hillman, who runs Lofty Hopes, a Las Vegas pigeon rescue organization, called the stunt "animal cruelty."
In December, videos of three pigeons wearing miniature red cowboy hats went viral after they were seen in Las Vegas.
"It started here with the press making fun of it, the police didn't do anything about it, and now it's grown into this, so when is it going to stop, and who's going to do something about it?" Hillman said Thursday.
Hillman and her volunteers are setting traps to try and remove the glued hats before rehabilitating and releasing the birds.