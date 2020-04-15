DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A small group in Decatur hopes to expand and educate community members about voting.
The Coalition for a Better Decatur is a group of diverse people and viewpoint that want Decatur to be better when it comes to voter turnout and voter education. William Wetzel, group member, said they got together and looked at local elections and wondered what they could do to make it better.
"We want to get voter turnout up. We're not really sure what the numbers are somewhere between 35% in the 2020 election, but we want to get new people to run and we also want to be able to reach out and educate about not just about how government works, but about the issues that are facing our local government."
The group plans to work with community members to help them learn about how local government works. In addition to, working with new candidates to help them with their election campaigns.
"We really want to be homegrown local grass-roots and focus on those non-partisan elections we can bring everyone in no matter what their national and state and politics identity is."
Sarah Vogel said she joined the group because she was very passionate about local government and hopes others will think about joining, as well.
"We really, really care about Decatur as a community and the residents that live here and we want to see them (community) get the things they want too. We want to see the decision being made reflect everyone."
The group focuses on local elections, like city council and Decatur Public Schools District 61. Their goal is to help people prepare for the upcoming 2021 elections and increase voter turnout.
To learn more search the Coalition for a Better Decatur on Facebook and join the group. Their first virtual meeting is Wednesday, April 15 at 6 p.m.